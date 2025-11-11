Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

