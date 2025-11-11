Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Vipshop by 12.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 446,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,632 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop by 66.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 216,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.