Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Research Solutions Inc. $RSSS

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Research Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Research Solutions from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

RSSS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Research Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 million. Research Solutions had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Research Solutions Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Research Solutions

(Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.