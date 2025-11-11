Keynote Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156,845 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,848.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

