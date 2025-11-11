Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1,231.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

