Midwest Trust Co Invests $1.64 Million in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,265,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $800,293,000 after purchasing an additional 978,771 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 686,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $3,197,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,832.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 243,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

