Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $716,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 215.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 9.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CoreCivic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXW has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreCivic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CoreCivic Trading Up 3.2%

CoreCivic stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.38 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,351.96. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,545 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

