Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,808 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,540,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 493,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $302.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $310.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

