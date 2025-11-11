Midwest Trust Co Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.