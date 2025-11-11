Midwest Trust Co Takes $1.25 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

