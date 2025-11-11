Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.91.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $169.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.54. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $277.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 992.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

