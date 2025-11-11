Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) General Counsel Zabi Nowaid Sells 25,113 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 723,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zabi Nowaid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Zabi Nowaid sold 4,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $81,612.90.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 6.40.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,392,000 after buying an additional 4,049,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $14,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

