Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $23.93. Investar shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 29,355 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Investar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Investar to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investar by 16.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Investar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Investar by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

