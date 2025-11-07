Roth Capital Has Negative View of OTCMKTS:GTBIF Q4 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTBIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,231. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.18.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

