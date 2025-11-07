Figma (NYSE:FIG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:FIG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,003,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98. Figma has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 26,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,288,113.97. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,602,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,210,055.22. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $458,867.42. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 937,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,158,411.60. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,009. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth about $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

