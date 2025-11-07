Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTC.A. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$191.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$178.78.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire Company Profile

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$171.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,822. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$139.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$168.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.78.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.