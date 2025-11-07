USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on USAR. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ USAR traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,723,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,839. USA Rare Earth has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $32,946,621.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the first quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 627,545 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 465.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,819 shares in the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

