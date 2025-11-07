AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.00. 55,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,710. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$3.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.88.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

