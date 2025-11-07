Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
NYSE:UI traded down $147.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $612.50. 381,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,130. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $255.00 and a 1-year high of $803.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.09 and a 200 day moving average of $499.55.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
