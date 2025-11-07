Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE:UI traded down $147.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $612.50. 381,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,130. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $255.00 and a 1-year high of $803.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.09 and a 200 day moving average of $499.55.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

