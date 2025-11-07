TD Securities Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$67.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.33.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Down 12.0%

Altus Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.21. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$43.84 and a 1 year high of C$63.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.