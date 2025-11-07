Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.63.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.
