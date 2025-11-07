Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.63.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 1.5%

About Canfor Pulp Products

Shares of CFX stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.34. 51,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.09. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

