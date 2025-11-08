ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL Shares Bought by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQL. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 301,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $521.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.