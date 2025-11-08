ZEGA Investments LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

ZEGA Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

