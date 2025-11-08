Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF $TUSI

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUSI. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

TUSI stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.1076 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

