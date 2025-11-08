The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.45 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $907.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

