PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 72.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $56.80 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.