Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 3,073 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $306.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day moving average is $268.83. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

