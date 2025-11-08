Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.591 per share on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 11th. This is a 9.4% increase from Dominion Income Trust 1’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.
