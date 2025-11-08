Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 5,019 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

PG stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

