Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

