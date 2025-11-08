Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,529 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $9,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

