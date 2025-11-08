Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.93 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

