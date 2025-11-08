Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on November 25th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $24.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $190.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4,500.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 266,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,809,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.