KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,164 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

