Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Gray Media has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gray Media to earn ($0.28) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -114.3%.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media Trading Up 5.3%

Gray Media stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Gray Media has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

About Gray Media

Gray Media ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Gray Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.