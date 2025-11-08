Truist Financial Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $35.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Match Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 398.05% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company had revenue of $914.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Match Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the sale, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,429,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,509 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Match Group by 15,523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,488,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

