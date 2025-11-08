Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

WMG opened at $30.23 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

