Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423,914 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,312,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of KO opened at $70.61 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.