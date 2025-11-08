Stephens Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $6.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Price Performance

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,358,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 384,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,777,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after buying an additional 830,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,563,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after buying an additional 149,931 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Portillo’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,627,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.