Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $314,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

TT stock opened at $434.01 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

