Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Bluerock Homes Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Bluerock Homes Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.15% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

