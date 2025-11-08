Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after buying an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,314,000 after buying an additional 1,045,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.93.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $190.53 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

