Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,028 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $560.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

