Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 6th

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.
Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Tronox Stock Up 7.7%
Shares of Tronox stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Tronox has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $12.72.
Insider Transactions at Tronox
In related news, Director Peter Johnston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 191,513 shares in the company, valued at $614,756.73. The trade was a 11.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Tronox by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $17,268,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,552,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 355.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,650,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tronox by 97.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,175 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.