Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 6th

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Tronox has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tronox has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Johnston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 191,513 shares in the company, valued at $614,756.73. The trade was a 11.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Tronox by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $17,268,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,552,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 355.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,650,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tronox by 97.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,175 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

