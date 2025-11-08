Analyzing Vine Hill Capital Investment (VCIC) & Its Rivals

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vine Hill Capital Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vine Hill Capital Investment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A N/A N/A Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A $2.28 million 92.25 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors $41.01 million -$17.16 million 92.69

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vine Hill Capital Investment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vine Hill Capital Investment. Vine Hill Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Hill Capital Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 214 263 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Vine Hill Capital Investment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Hill Capital Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vine Hill Capital Investment peers beat Vine Hill Capital Investment on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vine Hill Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Hill Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Hill Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.