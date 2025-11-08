Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Climb Global Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of CLMB opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $509.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

