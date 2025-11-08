SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Shares Bought by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,527,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 835,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,868,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $47.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

