Apple Inc. (AAPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Apple has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

