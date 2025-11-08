Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.