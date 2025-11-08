Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE:ALB opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.89%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,723,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22,047.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 713,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 710,589 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,903,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Albemarle by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,069,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 507,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.